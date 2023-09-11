EAST NANTMEAL TWP., Pa. – State police shifted north in Chester County late Monday night as they closed out their twelfth day searching for convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante.

There was significant police activity in East Nantmeal Township near where police say Cavalcante ditched a van he stole over the weekend.

An alert was issued as police were investigating a report of the escaped inmate in the area of Fairview Road in East Nantmeal Township. Residents were being advised to lock all external doors and windows.

An uptick in the presence of state police was seen in the areas of Route 100 and Prizer Road. An armored vehicle with a tactical team drove through the area. The state police helicopter could also be seen circling around.