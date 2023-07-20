U. MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. - Weather is once again hampering search efforts for two young kids swept away by floodwaters in Bucks County.

Fog all over Upper Makefield Township and near the Delaware River as well as expected storms later in the day are keeping dive teams from searching for 2-year-old Mattie Sheils and her 9-month-old brother, Conrad, said township police on Thursday.

K9 teams from the Philadelphia Police Department are assisting Upper Makefield Police. A large piece of equipment is helping police move debris to help the K9 teams do their search, police said in a Facebook post early Thursday afternoon.

"We are continuing to monitor the river and when the conditions allow, we will have dive teams respond again and conduct their search. Unfortunately, we do not anticipate that occurring today," township police said.

"Keep the prayers going for Mattie, Conrad, and their family," police said.

The children were with their family, visiting from South Carolina, when sudden flash flooding from torrential downpours overtook them Saturday evening.

Their mother, 32-year-old Katie Seley, was swept away and found dead a short time later. Their father, 4-year-old brother and grandmother managed to escape.

Crews spent days scouring the creek, and were planning to switch to a dive-based operation on Wednesday, but the weather halted the search.

Four others, in addition to Seley and the two children, were caught and died in the floods.