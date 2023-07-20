U. MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. - Weather is once again hampering search efforts for two young kids swept away by floodwaters in Bucks County.

Fog all over Upper Makefield Township and near the Delaware River as well as expected storms later in the day are keeping crews from searching for 2-year-old Mattie Sheils and her 9-month-old brother, Conrad, said township police on Thursday morning.

The children were with their family, visiting from South Carolina, when sudden flash flooding from torrential downpours overtook them Saturday evening.

Their mother, 32-year-old Katie Seley, was swept away and found dead a short time later. Their father, 4-year-old brother and grandmother managed to escape.

Crews spent days scouring the creek, and were planning to switch to a dive-based operation on Wednesday, but the weather halted the search.

"We hope to continue as soon as possible and when that does occur, we will immediately notify all of you," police said Thursday.

Four others, in addition to Seley and the two children, were caught and died in the floods.