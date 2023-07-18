UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. - Two kids lost in flash flooding over the weekend in Bucks County are still missing. Search-and-rescue operations continue, with all efforts focused on finding those two young children.

It's been three full days of searching and the efforts to bring them home are not slowing.

Fire Chief Tim Brewer updated media on the efforts during a news conference Tuesday. He says the search includes a ground search, water search, sonar, river search, and K9s.

"We have searched the entire flood zone. More than a dozen times," he said.

Upper Makefield Township Fire Chief Tim Brewer said Tuesday that rescue teams have covered about 117 acres in the search for Matilda "Mattie" Sheils and her baby brother Conrad.

"We tracked an area that is 1.5 miles long and the tracking logs are over 160 miles, meaning we backtracked several times," continued Brewer.

The 2-year-old and 9-month-old have been missing since Saturday when the car they were in was hit by flood waters on Washington Crossing Road. Their mother, 32-year-old Katie Seley of South Carolina, was killed.

Brewer described the flooding, saying "it involved 11 cars and resulted in five dead."

The other three family members in their car - the kids' dad, 4-year-old brother and grandmother - managed to escape safely. Tuesday's search for the children continues, with plans to change course Wednesday.

"If today concludes with no discovery, the focus of the search will shift from the land based and creek based, to a dive rescue operation," said Brewer.

Brewer thanks everyone for their continued support in this time of crisis but does ask that you stay away from the flood zone.

"We will have assets operating in the area and will continue to do so until we find what we are looking for, which is obviously our two missing angels," Brewer said during the news conference.

A prayer vigil is planned for Thursday night at The Crossing Worship Center. The center is located at 1895 Wrightstown Rd.

The vigil will begin at 7 p.m. All are welcome.