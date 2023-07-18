U. MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. - Officials in Upper Makefield Township, Bucks County gave an update on a massive search operation in a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Crews are looking for a toddler and a baby who were swept away by floodwaters on Saturday. Matilda "Mattie" Sheils, 2, and 9-month-old Conrad Sheils are the missing kids. Their mother, 32-year-old Katie Seley, was found dead Saturday soon after the sudden flash flooding.

The other three family members in their car -- the kids' dad, 4-year-old brother and grandmother -- managed to escape safely.

Officials said Tuesday the focus of the search would shift to dive operations, using water assets, in creeks if the children were not found Tuesday. Authorities said crews have searched the entire flood zone more than a dozen times.

They say 117 acres of land have been covered and searched, including with GPS.

Police ask that people stay away from the flood zone, as crews are still actively searching for the children there Tuesday.

The family was visiting from South Carolina and on their way to a barbecue when torrential downpours caused flooding. They and several others were caught in the Washington Crossing area.

"These people did not drive into high water, they were caught. This was a flash flood," said Chief Tim Brewer, Upper Makefield fire department. "... the water came to them. They did not go into the water. And we are confident when we say that."

The Bucks County coroner identified the other four drowning victims as:

- Enzo Depiero, 78, from Newtown Township

- Linda Depiero, 74, from Newtown Township

- Susan Barnhart, 53, from Titusville, NJ

- Yuko Love, 64, from Newtown Township

Cadaver rescue dogs, drones, boats and underwater assets have been used to assist in the search. It's estimated more than 100 people from Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties, as well as New Jersey are involved.

Upper Makefield police also shared a GoFundMe that was created for the Sheils family, and information on a prayer vigil scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Washington Crossing United Methodist Church.

A GoFundMe was also created to raise money for Susan Barnhart's mom, as Barnhart was her primary caregiver.