The Chester County District Attorney's Office said additional law enforcement assets joined the hundreds of officers searching for 34-year-old convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante.

Authorities say he escaped from the Chester County Prison on Thursday morning.

Police armed with rifles could be seen searching in Pocopson Township, not far from the prison.

A neighbor who did not want to appear on camera said they are keeping doors locked.

"We're just being extremely careful and sensitive to the people driving by, coming by, etc.," said a neighbor.

Nearby, Longwood Gardens closed again Sunday after being advised to by authorities. Longwood say it would reopen Monday, though some areas of the gardens would be closed.

Investigators said Cavalcante was caught on surveillance video taken in the 1800 block of Lenape Road in Pocopson Township early Saturday morning.

Police said he is 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, with long, curly, black hair.

"It is pretty shocking," said Chris Martinez, a neighbor.

Cavalcante was convicted and sentenced in August for murdering his ex-girlfriend in 2021. Investigators said he is also wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil.

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

"I spotted a couple helicopters around the area," said Martinez.

Anyone with information on Cavalcante's whereabouts is asked to call 911.