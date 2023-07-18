U. MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. - A massive search operation continues Tuesday in Bucks County.

Crews are looking for a toddler and a baby who were swept away by floodwaters on Saturday.

Authorities have identified the two kids, along with the five other victims that died in the flood in Upper Makefield Township.

Matilda "Mattie" Sheils, 2, and 9-month-old Conrad Sheils are the missing babies. Their mother, 32-year-old Katie Seley, was found dead Saturday soon after the sudden flash flooding.

The other three family members in their car -- the kids' dad, 4-year-old brother and grandmother -- managed to escape safely.

"We are utterly defeated by the incredible loss that our family has suffered," said Scott Ellis, a relative of the family's who spoke out during a police news conference on Monday. "(Officials') compassion, kindness and bravery have given us strength in this unspeakably difficult time. And their commitment to bringing Conrad and Mattie home is unwavering."

The family was visiting from South Carolina and on their way to a barbecue when torrential downpours caused flooding.

They and several others were caught in the Washington Crossing area.

"These people did not drive into high water, they were caught. This was a flash flood," said Chief Mark Schmidt, Upper Makefield police. "... the water came to them. They did not go into the water. And we are confident when we say that."

The Bucks County coroner identified the other four drowning victims as:

Enzo Depiero, 78, from Newtown Township

Linda Depiero, 74, from Newtown Township

Susan Barnhart, 53, from Titusville, NJ

Yuko Love, 64, from Newtown Township

"It is a sad time for these families, this community, and all of Bucks County as all efforts are focused on finding the missing children," said county Coroner Meredith Buck.

Monday's search spanned more than 40 acres and included the use of cadaver rescue dogs, drones, boats and underwater assets to assist in the search.

It's estimated more than 100 people from Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties, as well as New Jersey are involved.

Police said they hope to bring in even more assets Tuesday.

Upper Makefield police also shared a GoFundMe that was created for the Sheils family, and information on a prayer vigil scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Washington Crossing United Methodist Church.

The next news update is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday. Watch live here at WFMZ.com.