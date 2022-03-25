EASTON, Pa. - There are now two accused gunmen involved in Easton's double fatal shooting last week. 15-year-old Jayden Denizard was arrested Friday morning.
The District Attorney says Denizard and 20-year-old Altajier Robinson were co-conspirators.
"There's no forgiveness in a loaded gun, none," said Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck.
Houck says it was both Denizard and Robinson who fired weapons in the West Ward March 14.
Denizard is facing several charges, including homicide, attempted homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide and carrying a firearm as a minor.
"The law requires us to charge them as an adult, but besides that, when you commit an adult crime like this, something this serious, this brutal and this tragic, then you pay it as an adult," said Houck.
Robinson turned himself in this past weekend, after a manhunt by police, who considered him an armed and dangerous fugitive. He too is facing a slew of charges for the deaths of 17-year-old D-Andre Snipes and 18-year-old Kavan Figueroa. They were found shot in a stolen BMW SUV.
When asked if there are other co-conspirators being looked for, Houck said, "I can tell you that we're still actively investigating this. Yes, it's not done."
Since the investigation is ongoing, Houck says he can't yet release details on the relationships between the accused and the victims, any potential motives, the two firearms found at the scene or the stolen vehicle.
"Easton continues to work around the clock and any tips that the public has," said Houck. "I would ask them if they haven't already, to contact the police."
Denizard was arraigned Friday at the Northampton County Juvenile Detention Center, which is where investigators say he currently is.
Robinson is at Northampton County Prison.
Both Robinson and Denizard were denied bail.