PHILADELPHIA – A second person is facing charges for her involvement in a deadly shooting at Pat's Steaks in South Philadelphia.
The Philadelphia Police Department reports Jamie Frick of Newmanstown was arrested for her involvement in the killing of David Padro.
Padro, 23 of Camden, New Jersey was shot to death outside the well-known Philadelphia cheesesteak shop last week
Paul Burkert, 36 of Berks County turned himself in to authorities shortly after the shooting.
The deadly fight broke out between two fans from rival football teams in line at Pat's, police say.
Frick is charged with Murder, Conspiracy, Tampering/Fabricating Evidence, and related offenses.
Burkert was charged with homicide, conspiracy, tampering with evidence, recklessly endangering another person and related weapons offenses.