LANSDALE, Pa. – Another suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a woman in Montgomery County.
Authorities announced the arrest of 50-year old Chong Dan for the murder of 30-year old Ebony Pack in Lansdale.
Authorities believe he was jealous of Pack because she was his ex-girlfriend's new love interest.
Pack was shot multiple times in her vehicle in November of 2020.
Ricky Vance of Philadelphia was arrested in April for his alleged involvement. 47-year-old Terrance Marche of King of Prussia is still at large. He's been charged with first-degree murder.
Dan was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Edward Levine. Bail is not available for first-degree murder charges, and the defendant was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 15 at 3 p.m.