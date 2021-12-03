Chong Dan Ebony Pack

Pictured: Chong Dan.

LANSDALE, Pa. – Another suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a woman in Montgomery County.

Authorities announced the arrest of 50-year old Chong Dan for the murder of 30-year old Ebony Pack in Lansdale.

Authorities believe he was jealous of Pack because she was his ex-girlfriend's new love interest.

Pack was shot multiple times in her vehicle in November of 2020.

Ricky Vance of Philadelphia was arrested in April for his alleged involvement. 47-year-old Terrance Marche of King of Prussia is still at large. He's been charged with first-degree murder.

Dan was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Edward Levine. Bail is not available for first-degree murder charges, and the defendant was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 15 at 3 p.m.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.