SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - One Bucks County facility just scored a big win for following safety rules.

Derstine's Foodservice in Sellersville has been inducted into the Pennsylvania SHARP program.

The company was presented Friday with a certificate and flag from the Labor Department and OSHA.

The induction is the highest honor for safety a business can receive, and a distinction held by only 46 of them in the state.

"It's important for the staff to know that when they come into work every day that we have a focus on safety, and that the most important driver of this business is taking care of them and making sure they get home okay," said company Vice President Brendan Triplett.

This isn't the first high recognition for Derstine's.

Just last year it received the the Governor's Award for Safety Excellence.