SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - Police in part of Bucks County are hoping residents can help them in a vandalism investigation.

Several people in Sellersville reported damage to their vehicles overnight, Monday night into Tuesday, said Perkasie police.

Investigators are asking residents to check their security cameras for a possible dark-colored SUV or minivan in the area from 3:30-4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information should call police at 215-257-6876.