YARDLEY, Pa. - Another lawmaker is announcing a new bill to ban assault weapons in Pennsylvania.
This time it's State Sen. Steve Santarsiero in Bucks County, who held a news conference Thursday in Yardley.
"We are here today to talk about the need to once and for all ban military-style assault weapons," said Sen. Santarsiero.
Surrounded by supporters, Sen. Santarsiero announced Senate Bill 1300, a ban on assault rifles and high capacity magazines in Pennsylvania. It's similar to House Bill 770, which failed in the House last month, one day after the school shooting in Uvalde, TX.
But Santarsiero believes this bill could be different, because support is growing.
"There has to be such outrage among ordinary people that this is the issue that they vote on," said Sen. Santarsiero.
And several of those ordinary people spoke out as well in support of the bill.
"The real problem is people are dying, kids are dying, and that's unacceptable," said TR Kannan, a School Board Director in the Pennsbury School District.
"We should be clear, these are weapons of war, and anyone who tells you otherwise, and they've told me this, is wrong," said Adam Garber, with the organization Ceasefire PA.
Even the District Attorney for Delaware County joined in support of the measure.
"The world is not going to end if we ban military-grade weapons. We used to have an assault weapon ban in this country," said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.
The bill comes just weeks after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, TX and another in downtown Philadelphia. It also comes just two days before the March for Our Lives in Washington D.C.
But the challenge is getting bipartisan support for the measure. We reached out to four of Santarsiero's Republican colleagues in the Lehigh Valley about the proposed bill, but we did not receive a response from any of them. Those were State Senators Dave Argall, Mario Scavello, Bob Mensch, and Pat Browne.
"If they're not returning your calls, they're not even going on record to return your call, that's not leadership," said Sen. Santarsiero.
If SB 1300 were to pass, it would allow people who already own assault rifles to keep them by filling out a waiver with the State Police.