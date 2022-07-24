Allentown, PA (18103)

Today

Hazy sunshine, hot, and humid. Record high temperatures are likely on Sunday, with the heat index at or above 100°. There might be a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon, mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley..

Tonight

Partly cloudy, remaining uncomfortably warm and humid. There might be a stray shower or thunderstorm early and late, mainly north and west.