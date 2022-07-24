SEPTA train on Norristown line
LANSDALE, Pa. – A SEPTA train fatally struck an individual Sunday morning at the Pennbrook station in Lansdale, Montgomery County.

A representative for SEPTA said the train operator was unable to stop the train in time to avoid hitting the person. The train was headed to Center City Philadelphia.

No foul play is suspected, the official said, and SEPTA parties are working with police investigators.

The Pennbrook train station is located along the Lansdale/Doylestown line. 

Later Sunday morning, the SEPTA website said, "Service has resumed normal at Pennbrook Station. Expect some residual delays while full operations are restored."

