POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- A community shaken by a house explosion back in May comes together in November to continue remembering those they lost, as officials still try to figure out what exactly caused the blast.

The tragedy, which took place in Pottstown at Hale Street and Butler Avenue, claimed the lives of four children and their grandmother.

Dr. Vernon Ross, Jr., Pastor at Bethel Community Church of Pottstown, was asked to lead the service.

"I want to make sure that everyone in attendance today knows that even though these five family members died tragically, I believe God's love remained with them and His grace was extended to them when they died," says the pastor and the church's founder.

The turnout extended well-beyond family, and Ross says he hopes that the service keeps the community close beyond just this day.

"The intent of the ministerium is to promote and drive unity among Pottstown and the surrounding areas," Ross continues.

Part of that ministerium is Reverend Doctor Marcia Bailey, pastor at First Baptist Church in Pottstown. She wants those five family members to always be remembered by the community, and while she knows that today’s gathering was able to offer peace of mind, she also understands that loved ones are still in search of closure.

"This tragedy isn’t over, and as lasting as this grief is for these individuals in this family, the community is still grieving as well, as we wait to found out what happened," explains Bailey. "It doesn’t bring anybody back, but it might give a greater sense of security to the community to know the cause."

The church doors will always remain open for those who still need a helping hand.

"What are our requirements and what are we to do going forward?," asks Ross. "One is to make sure that we are providing counseling and that we are showing love and support to the family and that if they need anything from us, they are to call us and let us know."

As the church is doing everything it can to help those who need it, the investigation is still ongoing, though gas is believed to be a factor in the explosion.