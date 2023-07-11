E. ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - A severe thunderstorm with winds up to 70 mph caused damage in parts of Bucks County on Monday night.

The storm moved through the Upper and Central Bucks County area shortly after 7 p.m.

Hail was reported and trees and wires were down in East Rockhill, Bedminster and Plumstead townships, according to residents and a storm report from the National Weather Service.

Power was also knocked out in some spots, and around 50 people were still without electricity Tuesday morning, according to PPL's outage map.

Our 69 News meterologists estimated winds to be 60-70 mph during the storm.

The National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Bucks County.