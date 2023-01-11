A Montgomery County commissioner will be Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro's nominee for secretary of the state Department of Human Resources, he said Wednesday.

Dr. Val Arkoosh is the chair of the county commissioners.

The physician will be nominated after Shapiro is inaugurated on Jan. 17.

“As a physician and public health advocate, I spent my career fighting for health care access and affordability for families, and I am deeply honored to be able to continue this fight alongside my friend, Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro,” Arkoosh said in a statement. Read her full statement below.

Shapiro announced her nomination alongside four others:

- Dr. Debra L. Bogen to be secretary of health

- Dr. Latika Davis-Jones to be secretary of drug and alcohol programs

- Jason Kavulich to be secretary of aging

- Mike Humphreys to be insurance commissioner

Shapiro described the five nominees as experts in their fields with decades of experience.

Arkoosh released a full statement after the nomination announcement:

“I am extremely honored to accept the nomination as the next Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. I look forward to serving alongside Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro and supporting his vision to create a government reflective of the Commonwealth. I thank Governor-Elect Shapiro for his support and trust in me to continue my track record of delivering equitable, efficient, and data-driven programs and services to the people of Pennsylvania.”

“DHS provides services to care and support Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable individuals and families. As Secretary I will continue the Department’s critical work to help Pennsylvanians lead safe, healthy, and productive lives through trauma-informed services. As a physician of more than two decades in Philadelphia teaching hospitals, an advocate for the Affordable Care Act, and the head of Pennsylvania’s third-largest county for nearly 8 years, I am fully prepared to lead the Commonwealth’s largest government agency.”

“My experience as both a physician and public health professional continues to inform my work. It was front and center as I shepherded Montgomery County’s efforts to combat the COVID 19 pandemic through a data and science driven response, focusing on clear communication and transparency. Throughout my career I have worked in partnership with communities, service providers and other stakeholders to create policies to improve services for children, Veterans, and seniors; tackle the opioid epidemic; address maternal health disparities; and protect reproductive rights. As Secretary of DHS, I will continue to work in service to all Pennsylvanians.”