PHILADELPHIA -- Part of I-95 collapsed in Philadelphia after a massive fire Sunday morning, creating a traffic nightmare and impacting countless drivers' commutes for the foreseeable future.

Governor Josh Shapiro plans to issue a disaster declaration Monday morning.

He says it's expected to take months to fix the roadway.

The chaos started around 6:30 a.m. Sunday near the Cottman Avenue exit.

An inferno engulfed a tanker truck, causing a portion of I-95 above it to collapse.

"Preliminary reports indicate that a commercial truck carrying a petroleum-based product was the source of the fire," said Shapiro. "We're still working to identify any individual or individuals who may have been caught in the fire and the collapse."

The governor said Sunday afternoon that the northbound side has completely collapsed and the southbound side is not structurally sound.

PennDOT set up a webpage to provide updated detour routes.

Engineers will be doing a review in the coming days to determine exactly how many months it may take to rebuild the highway.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted he is closely monitoring the situation, and that he's been in touch with the Federal Highway Administration.

"Secretary Buttigieg has assured me that there will be absolutely no delay in getting federal funds deployed to quickly help us rebuild this artery," said Shapiro.

First responders rushed toward the blaze at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday and have been there ever since.

"Let me explain the explosions you hear," said Battalion Chief Derek Bower of the Philadelphia Fire Department. "Those are the runoff of maybe some fuel and gas lines that may have been compromised by the accident."

Local, state and federal agencies are all involved in the response.

"In addition to road closures, we expect delays of trash collection and SEPTA bus routes in the area," said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

"Because of the complexities of the state roadway behind us being close to the Delaware River with storm drains involved what the environmental impacts may look like," said Dominick Mireles, the director of the city Office of Emergency Management.

Officials say they're not aware of any injuries or fatalities at this time, but note the situation remains fluid.