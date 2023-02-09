NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Jennifer Brown's neighbors are reacting to the arrest made in connection with her murder Thursday. Brown was missing for about two weeks before her body was discovered, partially buried near a warehouse, minutes away from 43-year-old Brown's home.
Blair Watts, Brown's business partner who reported her missing, is the one who officials say murdered her.
District Attorney Kevin Steele, who worked with Limerick Township Police on the case, says Brown never picked up her son from the bus that day. Brown was constantly described by those who knew her as an attentive and loving mother.
A cadaver dog detected human remains in the two jeeps, owned by Watts and his wife.
Detectives also investigated the business partnership between Brown and Watts, and found two cash transfers totaling $17,000 made to accounts controlled by Watts on Jan. 3.
Brown's best friend, Tiffany Barron, told 69 News via text, "Money never meant anything to her! She would have given him whatever to anybody who was in need [sic]"
Barron added via text, "Her life was invaluable she meant everything to me, our kids and family [sic]"
Neighbors close to Brown say, while some may think of this arrest as closure, each new development in the case has been a new grieving process.
"When the initial stage of Jen going missing occurred, there's an uncomfortable feeling in the neighborhood," close friend and neighbor Ellen Friend said. "And then her body is found, which you think it's a sense of relief, but technically it's not because you still have the what, why, how."
Friend recently decorated Brown's door with purple lights shaped in a heart.
"Because they are Jen's favorite color," Friend said. "And I just wanted to show support for her and her family."
Friend hung a sign, FLY EAGLES FLY, on the door as well.
"She was a big Eagles fan," neighbor Carol Sprainer said. "I mean, that's actually made me feel bad. So she'd be so happy now, to know that they're going to be in a Super Bowl."
The DA's announcement of Blair Watts' arrest in Brown's murder came with shocking details.
"What they did find of significance is that she had three broken ribs, while she was still alive," Steele said. "And what Dr. Hood also said with that, is that the death is attributed to homicide by unspecified means with compression asphyxia, a mechanism that would account for the fractured ribs."
"It's kind of a little bit shocking, a little bit uncomfortable to listen to," Friend said, "but some of the information was obviously was information that we've heard."
Other neighbors are now hoping justice is being served.
"That's the best news since this happened to Jennifer," Sprainer said. "That someone, you know, will pay."
"Hopefully, they got some closure on the case," neighbor Ken Seddon said. "And hopefully, justice will be served to the person who had done the damage."
But for those closest to Brown, that road to justice is only just beginning.
"Now it's the long-term process of, how is the judicial system going to play out. And is it, what's going to happen," Friend said. "And that's when I think more of the unknown, maybe heartfelt, hurtful process is really going to take place."
Some of Brown's friends are asking folks to wear purple, Brown's favorite color, when watching her favorite team, the Eagles, play in the Super Bowl. There's also a GoFundMe set up for her two sons who have lost their mother.