LANSDALE, Pa. – The public is invited to experience springtime on a colonial farm at the Peter Wentz Farmstead's annual Sheep Shearing Day on Saturday.

Farmers will use 18th-century techniques to shear the sheep's winter coats and get them ready for the warm weather at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

In addition, living historians and craftspeople will demonstrate the steps from "wool to wardrobe" — from carding the wool, to spinning it into thread, to weaving it into fabric.

Visitors can also tour the historic house and learn about the various activities that went into running a farm in the 18th century, as well as learn about important crafts like woodworking, basket-weaving and candle-dipping.

In addition to colonial craft demonstrations, Tuckers' Tales Puppet Theatre will be performing in the barn at noon. An open-hearth cooking demonstration will also take place, and the Dutch Country Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzel food truck will be on site, offering Pennsylvania German treats.

A $2 donation per person is suggested.

The farmstead is located at 2030 Shearer Road in Lansdale.