PHILADELPHIA - During a briefing with President Biden on Friday, Governor Josh Shapiro announced that I-95 will reopen within the next two weeks.

“I can state with confidence that we will have I-95 reopened within the next two weeks,” said Governor Josh Shapiro at the briefing with President Biden at Philadelphia international Airport. “We are going to get traffic moving again thanks to the extraordinary work of those here and our incredible union trade workers.”

The demolition of the damaged bridge and roadway had been completed in just four days, way ahead of schedule.

Foamed glass aggregate is being poured into the gap in the roadway, building the surface up to the level of I-95.

Crews are working 24.7, and they will reopen the highway as quickly as possible.