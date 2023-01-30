MORRISVILLE, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a skull found on banks of the Delaware River in Pennsylvania more than 3 1/2 decades ago has been identified as that of a man long believed slain in New Jersey along with his girlfriend, whose body had been found in the river on the New Jersey side the previous year.

Bucks County prosecutors say DNA analysis identified the skull found on the riverbank in Morrisville in 1986 as that of 31-year-old Richard Thomas Alt, who was reported missing in Trenton in early 1985.

Prosecutors say Alt and his girlfriend were suspected homicide victims, and her body was found in April 1985 in the river in Trenton.