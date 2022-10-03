WEST ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - Fire engulfed a building in Bucks County on Monday morning.

Smoke billowed from the 700 block of Ridge Road in West Rockhill Township around 7:30 a.m.

The multi-story building appears to have a small shop on the first floor and apartments on the upper levels.

Crews struck two alarms as firefighters from around the area responded to help fight the fire, said the Sellersville Volunteer Fire Department.

The roof of the building was nearly gone and firefighters appeared focused on the upper levels.

No injuries have been reported, emergency dispatchers said.