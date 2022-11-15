NOCKAMIXON TWP., Pa. - A smoky situation disrupted the start of the school day at a high school in Bucks County.
Smoke triggered a fire alarm at Palisades High School around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, said emergency dispatchers.
Firefighters found it was coming from a mechanical failure having to do with the HVAC system, officials said.
The building was not damaged and the smoke was cleared a short time later, according to a message from the district superintendent, but all staff and students reported to the nearby middle school until the building was cleared.