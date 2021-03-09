Lawmakers from southeast Pennsylvania report the state isn't equally or transparently distributing doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Representative Frank Farry of Bucks County is one of more than a dozen lawmakers who are calling on the Department of Health to explain why some more rural counties with smaller populations are getting more doses and why.
Farry is co-sponsoring legislation that, if passed, would require COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed to counties based on population and would give counties with health departments a say in the distribution of the vaccine.
On Monday, the Republican Southeast Delegation called on the state and the department of health to let the National Guard take over the vaccine distribution.
Farry said he and many others were left with more questions than answers after a meeting with members of the Department of Health over the weekend.
"The explanation they gave us on Sunday is certain counties are home to a large healthcare provider, so the shots were allocated to that healthcare provider who as then disseminating them to other counties as well," Farry said.
In a letter sent to Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam on Tuesday, lawmakers asked a series of follow-up questions stating that the answers will assist in creating confidence in the distribution system.
"You're seeing both Republicans and Democrats raising these same questions and raising these concerns," Farry said.
"This has been haphazard, and it's been like a fire drill looking for vaccines," said Diane Marseglia, chair of the Bucks County Commissioners.
Marseglia said she agrees that counties with health departments, like Bucks, should control their own vaccine distribution.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the DOH wrote in part "DOH uses a formula to determine how to allocate vaccine among counties/providers based on factors including: population, population over 65, COVID cases, death rates and ability to administer 80% of vaccine within 7 days."