BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - Some residents of one Newtown Township neighborhood are questioning the county's decision to lease out a historic farm to human trafficking victims.
The property is a historic farm and lies in the township’s national historic district. The new residents were moved into one of the houses on the farm after the former resident moved out after 30 years.
The property is owned by the Bucks County Historic Trust. The YWCA, which is working with the Network of Victim Assistance, leased the property under a 10-year agreement.
But residents who attended Wednesday’s Bucks County commissioners meeting said, while commendable, the neighborhood is not a good fit for housing victims of human trafficking.
“There are other buildings, there are other properties that are more geared towards this endeavor,” said Warren Keiser. “This is a historical farm that is supposed to be protected.”
Others said they were baffled to hear the news of a women’s shelter when there was no public notification.
“This was done in secrecy,” said Kathleen Keiser, adding that housing more than five unrelated people in one home is against the township zoning ordinance.
But commissioners disagreed, saying public notice is not required for less than five people living in one dwelling, even if they are not related. Furthermore, no variances were required and no zoning ordinances were violated.
“You shoehorned it in there,” said Keiser. “No one knew this was happening. Where was the transparency?”
Others expressed safety concerns, not only for the shelter residents, but also the neighbors.
Kathy Bennett, director for the Bucks County Area Agency on Aging, said there are a number of low-level security measures and protocols in place, but no police or security guards will be on site.
“There haven’t been incidents of extra trafficking or break-ins,” said Bennett. “Generally these are young women from the area who have been trafficked. They are returning to receive help.”
“These are people who have gone through worse things than most of us ever dream of going through,” said Commissioner Robert Harvie, Jr. “They don’t drive anywhere so there’s not an issue of people coming driving back and forth or Uber. We are talking about protecting women.”
Officials also said that the new residents will not have an impact on the farm that is currently on the property.
Additionally, the construction that is being done is to prevent flooding and nothing cosmetic that will affect the integrity of the historic outhouses on the historic farm.