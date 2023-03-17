Hyundai and Kia owners worried about their cars being stolen can now pick up an extra layer of protection, as the companies are providing free steering wheel locks to law enforcement.

"We had started receiving phone calls from people asking if we were handing out these locks, they had seen it in the media, on the news, what have you," said Lt. Robert Meditz, with the Warrington Township Police Department.

"We reached out to Kia and Hyundai and asked them for the steering wheel locks. They were very receptive and we received them in about a week's time."

Meditz says in the first day it was advertised, they gave out three locks.

"So it goes across the steering wheel and it locks in place so you can't turn the wheel to be able to drive it," Meditz said.

The issue is due to a software glitch on certain models that allows thieves to unlock the steering column and start the car with simple household items, like a USB cable, in about a minute. The method went viral on TikTok, showing how easy it is to steal the cars.

Since then, a rash of thefts have been reported nationwide.

New, 2023 models are not affected, and both companies have since put out a software update to fix the issue.

However, Kia and Hyundai are facing a class-action lawsuit from those who have already had their cars stolen.

If you want a lock, check with your local department to see if they have one.

"They have to show proof that they have one of those two vehicles and that it's a key start," Meditz said.