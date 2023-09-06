CHADDS FORD TWP., Pa. - The manhunt for 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante has gone on for an entire week, and it has stretched from Chester County into Delaware County.

The intersection of Baltimore Pike and Creek Rd. now represents the southeastern corner of the new search area. Police have Creek Rd. shut down to traffic, and they're searching any cars that have to use that road.

As police get closer to finding Cavalcante, we talked with business owners who are losing money every day this continues. Just across Baltimore Pike, Antonio Ramirez can watch police from his empty dining room at Agave Restaurant.

"Not a lot of people came because the officers were around asking questions, and that affected the business a little bit," said Ramirez.

We also talked with a landscaper who said he can't get to his customers' houses.

"Their property is one side of Creek Road and I'm on the other side, so I think I might just have to do the backyard today and let the front go for a little bit until they find him," said Tim Smith.

Everyone is hoping police do find Cavalcante soon. Police revealed in a news conference there was another sighting of Cavalcante overnight, made by a homeowner on Chandler Rd. The Warden of the Chester County Prison also released video, which for the first time showed how Cavalcante was able to escape last Thursday, climbing onto the roof of the facility.

"At 8:33 a.m. Cavalcante's block entered the exercise yard. At 8:51 a.m., Cavalcante escapes from the prison, having crab walked up a wall and then pushing through the razor wire, run across the roof, scale another fence, and then push his way through more razor wire," said Warden Howard Holland.

A tower guard who was on duty at the time did not see Cavalcante escape, so he didn't report it. That guard has been put on administrative leave.

Since that day, police revealed how difficult the search has been. Hundreds of officers are involved, and a search dog was even taken to a veterinary hospital after getting overheated. But however hard it's been for them, Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police said it's even harder for Cavalcante.

"These are hot, humid temperatures. He's not living in shelter. He has no regular means of obtaining food, other than if he's able to break in someplace or to find something, scavenge something. So it's a difficult existence," said Lt. Col. Bivens.

Despite those conditions, Ramirez believes he'll be caught.

"You've got to be optimistic. They're working really hard. They're going to catch him," said Ramirez.

At the news conference Wednesday, State Police announced the reward for information leading to Cavalcante's capture has increased to $20,000. If you know anything that might help, you are asked to call State Police.