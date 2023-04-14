SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - Plans for a stone quarry in upper Bucks County have been given the green light.

Springfield Township Supervisors approved the development unanimously Tuesday night. It's going to go right off Route 309, just south of Coopersburg. It's going to cover almost 200 acres, but some neighbors are still hoping to fight it.

"There was no dissension from anyone in the community about what they felt that the decision should be, and the supervisors did vote unanimously in the other direction," said Kyle Fliszar, whose property borders the proposed quarry.

Supervisors addressed their decision Tuesday in a statement, saying they trust the company to be a good neighbor.

"While not many things are a guarantee in life, H&K has been a member of our community for over 20 years, and have not only provided a place for people to work, they also have freely given back to the Township," said Supervisor Board Chair Anthony Matzura.

Fliszar said he's worried about the impacts the project will have.

"Anytime you're digging two giant holes in he ground, there's a significant possibility for impact on the surrounding wetlands and surrounding area," said Fliszar. "All of us are on well water, so potential impact to our wells and our drinking water."

The township did put requirements on the company, H&K Group, to address any problems it causes to groundwater for homeowners in a thousand-foot radius, but Fliszar is worried it might be hard to get the company to comply. Some homeowners also live just over that 1,000-foot line.

"We're right outside of it, so in other words, if their dynamiting screws our well up, they ain't touching us, no matter what," said John Plessel, who lives across the street from the proposed quarry.

Homeowners like Plessel can appeal the decision in court, but it's going to cost money.

"Money talks is what it comes down to," said Plessel.

"We're bringing a coin purse up against a war chest," said Fliszar.

Neighbors also told us they're concerned with the sound of blasting, and the truck traffic the project will generate. Two neighbors already told us they're planning to sell their home.

We did reach out to H&K and the township, but we didn't hear back. The township will issue its formal written decision on May 1. Homeowners who are party to the case will then have 30 days to appeal.