Pumpkin growing is a billion-dollar business in Pennsylvania. The Keystone State is second only to Illinois in the crop's production. However, they are a diva crop, as they can look great but require a lot of maintenance.
This year has been especially tough in getting this autumnal accoutrement ready for the season. However, it may depend on where your crop sits.
For Ryan Wentz of Yenzer's Tree Farm a 50-pound pumpkin is his pride and joy.
"It's been a challenge with the amount of rain we've had, and the rain came in such short bursts," he said.
"You see a lot of stem damage with scabbing. Some lie flat and others a liquid," said Joel Roney.
Roney's Bucks County, Traugers Farm, sits 50 miles south of Wentz.
Nearly eight inches of rain from Hurricane Ida's remnants decimated his pumpkin patch. He expects to salvage only 10% of his crop.
Those sitting around the stone home in the front of the farm are trucked in from Lancaster. Roney says harvesting early allows growers to weed out those with rot. This allows customers to still be presented with the perfect pumpkins.
"Size looks good because of earlier weather in the summer when we did a lot of sizing. You may notice a little discoloration on the stems, though," Roney explained.
Size matters for Wentz. It may be the topography but despite the rain, this is his best-ever year. He credits the constant attention these beautiful but temperamental decorations require.
"As soon as they were ready to be picked we got them out of the fields and put them in a storage building with air circulating, that has certainly helped," he explained.
The good news for consumers - prices are expected to be the same as last year.
If you keep your pumpkin dry it should last eight weeks, well past Halloween.