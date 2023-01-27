UPPER POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - Can preserved open space be open to a new development?

It's an issue in Montgomery County, as a township has plans to build on permanently preserved land.

When Mike Clouser bought his Upper Pottsgrove Township home, the neighboring field was a big perk.

"It was to remain open space legally because that's the way it was originally purchased," he said.

The Montgomery County township bought the 36 acres in 2008 from a farmer with dedicated open space funds, stemming from a 2006 open space fund tax increase.

Former Township Commissioner Herb Miller helped write that referendum, which passed with 60% of the vote.

"We promised these people passionately, it will be preserved," he said.

First uncovered by the Pottstown Mercury, the township now says it's moving forward with a $5.5 million new municipal complex on that preserved land. The Mercury also said the issue has not been transparent for residents.

Miller, and fellow citizen and realtor Matt Murray are two of a growing number of residents now saying no after learning of the plan.

Miller spoke out about the plan during a Tuesday Commissioner meeting.

"There are two laws against that and the constitution of Pennsylvania stating that once it's preserved, it's preserved forever. You just can't put buildings on it," Miller said.

They've hired an attorney, Catherine Harper, who the Montgomery County Planning Commission presented with the 2019 Planning Advocate Award. In a November letter she told the township the plans violate the state's Open Space and Dedicated Property Act as well as the expectations of the residents who voted to keep open space.

Township commissioners, including the township solicitor, did not return our requests for comment about the decision to move forward.

"It will have statewide implications, we've asked for help from Natural Lands, and WeConservePA, they're watching this intently," Murray said.

As is Miller.

"Look at this vista. Beautiful," he said about the preserved, at least for now, field.

The issue will be addressed publicly again during the next Commissioners meeting Feb. 21.