Four of the most heavily populated counties in Pennsylvania - Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware - are calling out the state over their coronavirus vaccine allotments.

Officials there say smaller-than-expected vaccine allotments have led to long waiting lists, cancellation of second-dose appointments and frustration among residents.

The officials say they met with acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam over the weekend and didn't any good answers on why their allotments are so small.

The Wolf administration has not acknowledged a shortfall.

