RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - You may want to go walking, or skiing, or skating in a winter wonderland. If you can find the equipment you need.
Demand for outdoor activities has been at a constant high since the pandemic began - this winter is no different. Partner that with ongoing supply issues and you have shortages.
Jim Dale owns the Pelican Shops in Richland Township near Quakertown.
He's been busier than ever. Luckily for him, he was able to stock up on gear last year and still has a good amount.
"We knew that there were challenges with supply chain early in the pandemic so we kind of adapted quickly," Dale said. "Most of the online stores don't have enough stuff or didn't buy enough inventory to get through this."
And if you do find what you're looking for, expect to pay more for it.
"We've had to, there's no other way to do it. The containers have gone from $5,000 to $20,000. That's a real thing and there are shortages out there," Dale said. "We've already placed orders for next year. That started back in September of this past year."
Stores are already ordering winter gear for next year so don't expect the shelves this winter to get restocked heavily. It's still unclear when the supply chain issues will get better.