SOUDERTON, Pa. – As emergency medical services and ambulance services face challenges related to staffing and funding, two organizations in the Indian Valley region are joining forces to provide regionalized EMS.

The Souderton Community Ambulance Association and Lansdale-based VMSC Emergency Medical Services officially merged on Friday to operate as Indian Valley EMS, a division of VMSC.

The decision came after officials in Souderton and Telford recognized that SCAA "was not able to keep up with the demands and constraints of healthcare laws, insurance payouts, and the staffing crisis," a press release stated, and Mayors Daniel Yocum, of Souderton, and Jerry Guretse, of Telford, of banded together to find a solution.

While the merger was formally completed Friday, the merged organization began its coverage on Jan. 1. Over the past six months, SCAA and VMSC have been working together to provide EMS to Souderton, Telford, Franconia and the surrounding communities. Officials say the collaborative approach has improved availability and response times in these communities.

"We are excited about this merger; leveraging both entities' staff, equipment, and management expertise into one organization will vastly improve the EMS service in the Indian Valley," said Shane Wheeler, VMSC CEO. "Communities can rest assured knowing that Indian Valley EMS will be patient, community-centric, and committed to providing high-quality emergency medical services to the Indian Valley and North Penn communities."

Indian Valley EMS has assumed the SCAA subscriptions and says it will increase the benefits provided to their subscribers. The subscription will cover 100% of all expenses after insurance pays their portion, and the subscription will cover all patient assists, refusals and treatments without transport. In addition, there are options to cover the entire family even if members do not live in the same household.

For more information, visit the VMSC website.