ROYERSFORD, Pa. | In celebration of Pride Month, SoulJoel's Comedy Club announced Wednesday it is bringing the first-ever Pridezilla event to Royersford on Sunday, June 13.
The all-day Pride event in the Philadelphia area for 2021 is going to feature many local LGBTQ+ performers and vendors, while also bringing in some talent from around the country, event organizers say.
Roxxxy Andrews, Heidi N Closet, and Ariel Versace from RuPaul’s Drag Race are headlining one of multiple shows at the event officials say, along with Delco’s own Aunt Mary Pat and other local Philly comedians.
Pridezilla, which runs from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. and is BYO for food and drink, says it will highlight local drag performers, musicians and comedians for the first half of the event, followed by an All-Star Spice Girls Tribute and the headlining performances.
Troy Hendrickson, the creator of Aunt Mary Pat, reportedly put this event together in conjunction with Joel Richardson of SoulJoel’s Comedy Club.
The outdoor venue, located in Royersford, Montgomery County, has been keeping comedy alive through the pandemic with safe, outdoor shows, and says they saw the need for such an important, inspiring and fun event.
“We are so proud to put on Royersford’s first ever pride festival and the area’s largest outdoor festival in 2021. This means so much to the community, since all Pride events were cancelled last year due to COVID”, said Hendrickson. “It’s an hour to not perform, but produce and host our amazing guests- Heidi N Closet, Ariel Versace and Roxxxy Andrews and an amazing array of local talent.”
“SoulJoel’s is not only thrilled to be hosting our first pride event, but the first pride event in Royersford,” said Richardson. “For the amount of talent that is scheduled to perform, we’re expecting a sell out of our all day passes which is great to see for the first event of its kind at our venue and in our town.”
Pridezilla kicks off at SoulJoel’s on Sunday, June 13 at 12 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. All day passes are available for $40 and tickets to individual performers are available for $20, organizers say.
To view the full event schedule and to buy tickets, visit the event website. For more information on SoulJoel’s Comedy Club & Lounge, visit their website online.