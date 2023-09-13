S. COVENTRY TWP., Pa. – It has been a stressful and exhausting two weeks for many in the Chester County community and especially for the men and women working around the clock trying to find Danelo Cavalcante. Many businesses have been doing what they can to help feed them.
One local Rita's Italian Ice in South Coventry Township wanted to make sure they have access to a nice, cool treat.
"What better thing than ice?" said co-owner Chanelle. "We've learned over the last couple years is, with challenges, you take lemons that are thrown at you, and you turn them into frozen lemonade."
Chanelle has a special place in her heart for law enforcement, since her father was an officer for 30 years.
"I kind of have a little, I guess, backdoor view into what that's like as a child of someone like that, so we appreciate them as well as their families, and we're just ever so grateful," she said.
So throughout the ordeal, they've been giving out free treats.
"It's been fun. We've kind of driven by some spots where we knew that people were at to be able to drop things off, and also if they happen to come to the store in their uniform or they show ID, we would honor the free ice as well," Chanelle said.
She said she lost track of how many ices they've given out. Wednesday morning, when Cavalcante was finally caught, they wanted to make sure they rewarded officers. That was after shutting down their Rita's Tuesday for safety. So, Chanelle says her employees got up bright and early.
"They pulled together super quick this morning and said, 'Hey, we'll come in and we'll help make some treats and hand them out,'" she said.
By Wednesday afternoon, the Rita's was back to business as usual.
"We are happy to be safe," Chanelle said. "We're happy to be safe and be able to open and do what we love best, especially on a beautiful day like today."