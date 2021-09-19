PERKASIE, Pa. -- Just days after sitting tilted on its side, the South Perkasie Covered Bridge is back on its feet.
"So now it's basically leveled perfectly flat which takes all the stress off the bridge and now we can move forward with the actual rehabilitation of it," said Scott Bomboy, Perkasie borough councilman.
Bomboy said the borough was contacted by two timber framers during the week, who helped reposition the bridge.
This comes after remnants of Hurricane Ida slammed the area, knocking the bridge right off its foundation.
"I was pretty confident the wooden timber structure could be rehabbed, our structural engineer came out and he agreed with us, but we knew we had to act quickly to get it secure and flat or we would have more damage," said Bomboy.
In the meantime, Perkasie Historical Society Museum Curator Rick Doll said they are collecting donations online and in-person to help restore the third oldest covered bridge in Pennsylvania.
"It's great, the community has stepped up and been supported," said Rick Doll of the Perkasie Historical Society.
A step he said is in the right direction.
"It's part of the community, it was saved in 1958 and we'll plug along to save it again," said Doll.
The Historical Society said fixing the Covered Bridge will be a marathon. It is unclear how long and how much it will take to repair it.