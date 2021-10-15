LANSDALE, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission advises motorists traveling on the Northeastern Extension (Interstate 476) at the Lansdale Interchange, Exit 31, Montgomery County, to be prepared for slow-moving or stopped traffic.
From 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 to 6 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, the southbound only entry ramp on State Route 63 (Sumneytown Pike) will be closed for planned maintenance work of the overhead and underground tolling equipment.
During this time, motorists should utilize the conventional toll plaza lanes from State Route 63 (Sumneytown Pike) to access the PA Turnpike in the southbound direction.
Changeable message signs will also provide information on the southbound entry ramp closure. Motorists are encouraged to plan travel accordingly. Work schedules are subject to change based on weather conditions.