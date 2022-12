PHILADELPHIA - Officials with embattled Southwest Airlines hope flight schedules are close to normal Friday.

Southwest canceled another 2300 flights Thursday.

That includes some arrivals and departures to and from Philadelphia International Airport.

The winter storm wreaked havoc on the company.

Thousands of Southwest passengers were left stranded, and luggage was left scattered at airports across the country.

Dissatisfied fliers can request reimbursements for flights, hotels and more.