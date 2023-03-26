SILVERDALE, Pa. - Pennridge Central Middle School 8th grader Priana Khant was named the winner of the Scripps Bucks-Mont Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday and will be competing in the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center at National Harbor, Maryland, during the week of Memorial Day 2023.

The National Bee will be broadcast live on the ION television network on June 1.

Priana bested 32 other competitors, correctly spelling “plagiarism” in the eleventh round of the spelling bee, the official regional qualifier for students who live and attend school in Bucks and Montgomery Counties.

She won the spelling bee at her school with the winning word, “misericords.”

This is Priana’s second victory at the Bucks-Mont Regional Spelling Bee. She was also the 2022 champion.

Second and third place winners were Tamanend Middle School 8th grader Abhiram Kaakarla and Indian Valley Middle School 8th grader Luke Huang.