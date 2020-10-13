SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - Springfield Township's supervisors held their second public hearing Tuesday night on a proposed quarry off of Route 309, though a final decision may be months away.
H&K Group plans a quarry on 196 mostly wooded acres on the east side of the highway, also bounded by Springfield Street, Mine Road and Salem Road. The tract, zoned for industry, is between Coopersburg and Quakertown.
Residents of the Bucks County township have objected to the plan, which includes regular blasting, on environmental grounds. Neighbors have cited concerns about noise, traffic, dust and risks to water quality. Tohickon Creek runs through the land.
Springfield's planning commission was also critical of the proposal.
"I don't want you coming in," said Susan Premo, a neighbor, to H&K representatives at the meeting.
She and others have said the quarry would change their lives and the township's rural character.
The supervisors started the meeting where they left off in September, deciding on "party status" for objectors. Party status allows a neighbor to call witnesses during hearings.
Clean Air Council, a Philadelphia-based environmental group with local members, and Spear Products on Springfield Street were added as parties.
The only witness to testify was Scott Drumbore of H&K. He said about 500,000 tons of rock would be removed from the site annually. Surface mining would begin at the southern end of the land, lasting about 16 to 20 years, and then move to the north.
"Our production is somewhat market-driven so it's hard to pinpoint an exact year" when extraction would end, Drumbore said during questioning by H&K attorney Joseph LaFlamme.
Drumbore said the quarry would employ about 10 people, and that most truck traffic would go to Route 309.
After exhaustion of resources, he said the land would be reclaimed. H&K has a 25-year lease on the land with options to extend the deal.
H&K, the former Haines & Kibblehouse, is based in Skippack, Montgomery County. The company is a contractor and sells construction material. The Springfield quarry would produce gravel and stone, known in the industry as aggregates, for asphalt plants, concrete plants and road construction.
Scott MacNair, Springfield solicitor, ended the hearing at 10:35 p.m. The next hearing will be Nov. 10. LaFlamme said Drumbore will testify again at that hearing.
The mechanics of the meeting reflected the problem of dealing with controversial issues during the COVID-19 pandemic. The supervisors met in person at the Springtown Volunteer Fire Company with some members of the public present. Some residents gathered in the parking lot outside, others watched on Zoom or listened over FM radio.
Before the hearing even began, Arianne Elinich resigned from Springfield's Environmental Advisory Council, saying there was no point in continuing to serve in light of the potential development on wetlands and woodlands.
During regular business before the H&K hearing, Township Manager Jason Wager said Springfield's 2021 municipal pension contribution would be $191,964. The supervisors approved the contribution, which is based on a state formula.
The next supervisors' meeting for regular township business will be Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m.