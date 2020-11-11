SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa – Springfield Township supervisors continued the conditional use hearing for a proposed quarry off of Route 309.
Tuesday's meeting was the third public hearing for the 196-acre quarry construction proposed by H&K Group of Skippack.
H&K hopes to take the four parcels and construct the quarry in the area of Springfield Street and Mine and Salem roads for the production of gravel and stone. The property is currently zoned for industrial use.
About 500,000 tons of rock is expected to be removed from the site annually. Surface mining would begin at the southern end of the land, lasting about 20 years, and then move to the north.
Scott Drumbore, of H&K, said the quarry would employ about 10 people and truck traffic would enter onto the main entrance of Springfield Street from Route 309. But residents and supervisors expressed concern over the noise from trucks and blasting, proximity to the Upper Bucks Rail Trail and the more than two dozen violations on record with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
“If it's not clear yet, a quarry operation, in such close proximity to the Upper Bucks Rail Trail, is an irresponsible and abysmal idea,” said Arianne via the Zoom chat box. “A quarry operation, at the proposed site, clearly presents risks to the public, including the proposed prohibition of the public’s use of the trail during blasting activities, the impairment of air quality from quarry activities (during recreational use of the trail in this area), increased truck traffic in the area of the trail, audible blasting affecting the scenic and aesthetic value of this area - the list goes on and on."
“There will likely be substantial damage blasting will have on nearby old stone foundations, such as old farmhouses and barns,” said Neil O’Brien via the Zoom chat box.
According to Drumbore, the company doesn’t anticipate the blast noise to be more than 65 decibels with minimal blasting.
“A good average throughout the construction season would be one shot per week,” he said.
Furthermore, the company said it will address noise issues with additional trees, berms and 15-foot high fencing with acoustical material in areas where a berm is not enough.
Drumbore said the company conducts pre-blast studies. In addition, there is a call list for those residents who reside within the 1000 square feet of the blast radius who are notified prior to the blasts.
Regarding the DEP violations, Drumbore said the majority “are in reference to explosives and not following proper procedure."
Supervisors adjourned the meeting around 10:30 p.m. Testimony is set to continue on December 8 at 7:30 p.m.