MILFORD TWP., Pa. - St. Luke’s University Health Network has broken ground on a new three-story tower the completion of which it says will double the size of its Upper Bucks Campus hospital.
Officials broke ground for the new addition on the campus at the intersection of Route 663 and Portzer Road, near Route 476 in Milford Township, according to a news release from St. Luke’s.
St. Luke’s says the tower will help meet the growing demand for its medical services in the Bucks and Montgomery County region.
The tower is slated to be completed in spring of 2023.
The new $72 million, 118,000 square-foot wing will house comprehensive cancer services and palliative care on the first floor; expanded obstetrics services, birthing and neonatal intensive care units will occupy the second, St. Luke's said. Shelled space on the third floor will be reserved for future development.
“We are adding this building in response to increasing needs of our population, both the aging and child-bearing segments,” says Dennis Pfleiger, president of St. Luke’s Upper Bucks Campus.
He says since since the hospital opened in 2019, the facility has experienced steadily burgeoning patient volumes, often resulting in near-capacity numbers in the 80-bed hospital. St. Luke's says the demand is expected to rise as the region continues to grow, with the biggest population growth forecasted in people over 65 years of age.
St. Luke’s says operating the new wing will add 100 full-time equivalent employees to the hospital’s nearly 500-person workforce.