FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. | The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) recently awarded a $3.9 million dollar grant to St. Luke’s Penn Foundation.
This two year, Federally-funded grant allows St. Luke’s Penn Foundation to implement the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) model for care delivery, which ensures access to 24/7/365 crisis care, care coordination with hospitals, law enforcement and schools and access to high-quality services, including medication-assisted treatment (MAT) to help stop the overdose crisis, among other capabilities, officials stated.
“Being awarded this significant grant on the heels of the St. Luke’s Penn Foundation affiliation announcement brings to light the possibility of what the St. Luke’s University Health Network and St. Luke’s Penn Foundation can do together, to create a cohesive system of care and improve access to behavioral health services for the benefit of our growing community,” said Wayne A. Mugrauer, president, St. Luke’s Penn Foundation. “We are honored to be selected as a CCBHC grant recipient and look forward to working collaboratively with regional partners to enhance access to care, address service gaps, mitigate navigation barriers, deliver integrated services – including medical specialties and primary care – and address unmet community needs.”
St. Luke’s Penn Foundation says it applied for this funding to implement new initiatives and programming that will increase team-based care, improve successful transitions of care, and reduce inpatient admissions.
St. Luke’s Penn Foundation anticipates that about 17,000 individuals will benefit from services directly related to this funding over the next two years.