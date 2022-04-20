SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - St. Luke’s Penn Foundation said it will host free “Mental Health Mondays” at three local libraries on the first three Mondays in May, in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.
May 2, 5:30 – 6:30 pm | Upper Perk Valley Library (350 Main Street, Red Hill)
May 9, 6:00 – 7 p.m. | Indian Valley Public Library, (100 E. Church Avenue, Telford)
May 16, 6:00 – 7 p.m. | Bucks County Free Library, (100 W. Mill Street, Quakertown)
Mental Health Awareness Month is a national observance held each May to increase awareness and understanding of mental health disorders and to reduce the stigma and misconceptions often associated with mental health issues.
St. Luke's says Mental Health Mondays will provide the community with the opportunity to hear from a trained mental health professional about why mental health is important, tips and tools for mental wellness, ways you can help reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness, and available resources.
“One-in-five people live with mental illness,” says Maureen Gingerich, MPH, MSW, LCSW, St. Luke’s Penn Foundation Vice President of Integrated Services. “Like other diseases, mental illness is no one’s fault. It has many causes, and like other diseases, mental illness is treatable, enabling individuals to live productive, meaningful lives. However, many individuals are ashamed to seek help because of misconceptions about mental illness. It is important to know the facts so that we can work to eliminate the stigma surrounding this brain disorder.”
Throughout the month of May, mental health books, information, and resources will be on display at these libraries as well as the Bucks County Free Library in Perkasie (491 Arthur Avenue, Perkasie).
For more information and resources, people can visit the St. Luke’s Penn Foundation’s website.