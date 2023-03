St. Luke's University Health Network has expanded its behavioral health unit.

The health network cut the ribbon on the newly-renovated unit at its Quakertown campus.

Thirteen beds were added, bringing the unit to 32 beds total, St. Luke's said. The health network has about 200 inpatient beds over four campuses.

The unit is not yet open, as it is still subject to regulatory inspections, but it is expected to open on March 15.

The project cost about $6.4 million.