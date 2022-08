QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - St. Luke's University Health Network is expanding its mental health services in Quakertown.

The health network is adding 13 more inpatient psychiatric beds at its Quakertown hospital, making 32 total, St. Luke's said Tuesday.

The new adult behavioral health unit is set to open in early 2023.

St. Luke's also offers behavioral health services at its Easton, Sacred Heart and Lehighton campuses.