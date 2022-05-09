The massive, new West Wing at St. Luke's Upper Bucks is taking shape, with the final beam topping for the 118,000-square-foot expansion.
"With this expansion we're going to be able to bring all of our cancer services to one location here at Upper Bucks," said Dennis Pfleiger, President of St. Luke's Quakertown and Upper Bucks. "The second floor of our building will be an expanded obstetrics program. We did open a women and babies unit here at the Upper Bucks campus, but we've already exceeded the space."
The third floor will be held as extra space to grow into. The current hospital is nearly at capacity.
"This is really a response to the community. The community asked since we opened the hospital about the possibility of having obstetrical services here," said Israel Zighelboim, the Obstetrics and Gynecology and Interim Cancer Center Director.
Upper Bucks feels like one of those regions that's stuck in the middle when it comes to health care options, and St. Luke's says the $72-million expansion will help meet growing demand.
"So patients don't have to travel, they can recover close to home. Their families and loved ones can come visit, be a part of the care plan," Zighelboim said.
Operating the new wing will add around 100 full-time employees over time.
"It'll be a lot of incremental growth because we have some of the programs here but not all of them," Pfleiger said.
The wing is expected to open in spring of 2023.