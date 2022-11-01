MILFORD TWP., Pa. – The unified master plan for Milford Village — a 216-acre, mixed-use development in Milford Township, Bucks County — was granted conditional use approval Tuesday night by the township board of supervisors.
The complex surrounds LifeQuest Nursing Center between Route 663 (John Fries Highway) and Mill Hill and Portzer roads.
The project includes medical facilities, senior housing, at-market housing and several retail centers. Each phase of the development will require both land development and conditional use approvals.
Milford Village, which has been in the works since 2001, stalled mainly due to several changes to the plan that required approvals. Then the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated building and development issues.
Pany & Lentz Engineering Co. met with township supervisors Tuesday to discuss yet another change to its initial plan.
Originally, there was a 4,550-square foot sit-down restaurant that would connect to the existing Spring Hill Suites to the north, but that has come to pass.
Developer Caracor LLC, along with Pany & Lentz, are proposing up to 2,500 square feet for a Starbucks to take the place of the previously suggested restaurant.
The applicants sought feedback from the board on a drive-thru and picnic area in the rear of the Starbucks. One requirement for the drive-thru calls for space for a minimum of eight cars to be able to line up.
Parking is also a consideration. There needs to be one space for every 50 square feet, or one space per employee and one space for every two seats.
"This is a zoning issue, and needs to be approved by them first before it comes to land development approval," said Susan Edwards, a member of the township's planning commission.
A land development application will need to be submitted for approval to amend the 4,500-square-foot restaurant in the previous plan to a Starbucks with a drive-thru.
Speeding motorists and traffic have been a longtime issue for nearby residents. To alleviate concerns that the Milford Village development would exacerbate the issue, Milford Township has plans formulated for the roads, sewer and water.
Over the past decade, the township has conceptualized and implemented "reverse frontage" roads that run parallel to Route 663. These feeder roads provide residents access to their homes without many turning movements from the highway. The additional roads also allow access and flexibility for motorists to access businesses and the turnpike without using Route 663.
The plans for Milford Village prove to be ever-evolving, and Tuesday's meeting promised additional developments in a lengthy process of getting each piece of the puzzle approved.
"I really appreciate your time, and hopefully we'll see you real soon," the representative from Pany & Lentz told the board.