POTTSTOWN, Pa. – The Wolf administration announced Tuesday that $397,800 in new grant funding was approved to help Montgomery County construct the final section of the Schuylkill River Trail in the county.
“Today’s announcement shows just how important it is to invest in the outdoors and to provide people with access to nature. DCNR will continue to work with communities in the Schuylkill River Valley to ensure the vision of this trail is realized,” said Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.
Closing the Schuylkill River Trail gap in Montgomery County, and the only other remaining trail gap on the trail in Manayunk, will connect Center City Philadelphia to Reading with 40 miles of continuous, multiuse trail, according to a news release from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
The department says the goal of the SRT is to extend 120 miles from Frackville in Schuylkill County, through Montgomery, Chester and Berks Counties to Philadelphia.
“We thank DCNR for their ongoing support and investment in our regional trail network,” said Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh, who is the chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. “Completion of this one mile stretch of trail in Lower Pottsgrove Township will close the last remaining gap of the Schuylkill River Trail in Montgomery County, providing important connections for everyone who uses this trail.”